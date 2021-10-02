FairGame (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $640,894.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005651 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00048651 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.