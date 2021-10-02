Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $66,275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $37.50 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.