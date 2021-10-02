Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTRK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 282,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,666. Fast Track Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Fast Track Solutions alerts:

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.