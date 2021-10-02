FC Barcelona Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.31 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $16.70 or 0.00034832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,988 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

