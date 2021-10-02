FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,260.93

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.93 ($16.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,262 ($16.49). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,254 ($16.38), with a volume of 110,781 shares changing hands.

FDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

