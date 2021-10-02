Fear (FEAR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001809 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $7.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.