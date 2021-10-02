Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0211

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $202.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.