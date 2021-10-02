Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT opened at $121.05 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

