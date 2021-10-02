Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,305.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00150733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.43 or 1.00038429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.46 or 0.06973907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.