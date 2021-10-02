FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in September

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

DBMBF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

