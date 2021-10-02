Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $7.50 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 109,712,354 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

