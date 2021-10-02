Financial Comparison: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $57.55 million 2.58 $10.10 million $1.35 14.60 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.18 $12.60 million $0.38 35.34

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than First Community.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89% CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats First Community on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

