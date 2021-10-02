Financial Review: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nyxoah and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphatec $144.86 million 8.70 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -10.67

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Summary

Alphatec beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

