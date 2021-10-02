FinNexus (FNX) Price Down 97% Over Last Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $6,246.32 and $14.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00119331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00236162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012940 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.