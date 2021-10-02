FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $5,957.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

