First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

FA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

FA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 507,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $34,842,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

