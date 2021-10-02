First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.90% of First BanCorp. worth $74,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

