First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 191,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.32% of First Citizens BancShares worth $435,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $862.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $847.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.12. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.