First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $19.95. First Community shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 9,844 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in First Community by 74.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.