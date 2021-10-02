First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,417.82

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,417.82 ($31.59) and traded as low as GBX 2,265 ($29.59). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,310 ($30.18), with a volume of 50,979 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,372.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,417.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a market capitalization of £642.18 million and a PE ratio of 72.19.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

