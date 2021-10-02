First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Niles Financial stock remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

