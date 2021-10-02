First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Niles Financial stock remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.