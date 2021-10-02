First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.65. The company has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.26 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.