First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.80%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.05 $33.35 million $14.04 2.00 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

