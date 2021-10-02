First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FSWA remained flat at $$5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. First Sound Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

