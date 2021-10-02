First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FSWA remained flat at $$5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. First Sound Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
