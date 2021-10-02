First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FMY opened at $13.81 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.