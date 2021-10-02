First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

