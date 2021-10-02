First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FPL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.