First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.28. 276,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,911. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

