FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FTLF traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 52.80%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

