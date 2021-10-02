Fivebalance One Day Volume Reaches $1,114.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $87,978.30 and $1,114.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.04 or 0.44468306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00118078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00226932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

