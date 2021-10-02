Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $32.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the highest is $34.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $122.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

