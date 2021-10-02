Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $134.14 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Flow has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $134.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for $18.37 or 0.00038572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

