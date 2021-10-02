Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Up 2.1%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 86,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 83,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

About Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

