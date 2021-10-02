Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.41 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $127.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

