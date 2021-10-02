Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

