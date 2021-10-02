Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

