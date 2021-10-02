ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ForTube has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and $26.03 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

