Fountain Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $733,818.65 and approximately $6,183.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

