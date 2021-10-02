Fractal (FCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $476,988.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $476,988.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

