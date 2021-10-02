Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $353.18 million and $4.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

