Freicoin (FRC) Price Up 72.3% This Week

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 64.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $632,510.94 and approximately $335.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

