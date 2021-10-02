Friendz Price Reaches $0.0013 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $663,250.82 and $83,384.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars.

