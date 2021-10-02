FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.