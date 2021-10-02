FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.