FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21. 5,405 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

