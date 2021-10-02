FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $481.16 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.77 billion and $481.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012718 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 120,546,132 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

