FUD.finance Price Reaches $14.21 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $14.21 or 0.00029712 BTC on exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $324,310.56 and $800.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,047 coins and its circulating supply is 22,828 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

