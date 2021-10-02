Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $836.24

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.24 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 702 ($9.17). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.59), with a volume of 30,491 shares.

FSTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £453.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 836.24.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

