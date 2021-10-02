Fusion (FSN) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Fusion has a market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 1.00020592 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,766,921 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

