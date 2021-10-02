Gala (GALA) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Gala has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $732.38 million and $275.29 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.